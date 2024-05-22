Expo Centre Sharjah To Host UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The third UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo is set to take place from May 27 to May 29, 2024, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The number of participating exhibitors has gone up to 151 with 282 booths, the event is occupying 8000 square meters space. The scope of exhibits covers tyres, auto parts, new energy vehicles, special vehicles, complete & second-hand vehicle import and export, etc., aims to further strengthen the trade relations and technological exchange in the automotive sector.

“This year, with more then 280 World Renowned Tyre, Auto Parts and Vehicle manufacturers, we're excited to warmly welcome business people from all over the world to come together again, network with industry peers and explore new business opportunities. The UAE is the largest logistics hub for China in the Middle East, and more than 60% of China's trade in the region transits through the UAE, we are committed to building a high-quality platform, radiating the Middle East, West Asia, and North Africa, continuing and strengthening the world's international economic and trade cooperation relations in the Tyre, Auto Parts & Vehicle industry.” said Liu Ju'an, the host of 3rd UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo.

In recent years, China's automotive industry has experienced remarkable growth and development, becoming a pivotal player on the global stage. UAE has been a significant partner in China's journey, with the two nations engaging in a dynamic and fruitful trade relationship.

Hosted by Shandong Port Group Overseas Supply Chain (Qingdao) Co., Ltd and Hualun Inter Tech FZCO, organized by Inter Commerce Expo Corporation, the expo has garnered significant attention and praise in its previous editions.

“The UAE and China share a long-standing and mutually beneficial trade relationship, one that continues to grow stronger with each passing year. The UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo exemplifies this bond, serving as a vital platform for the exchange of innovative ideas and advanced technologies between our two nations. The expo as an annual event brings together leading manufacturers, suppliers, and industry experts from the UAE and China. It serves as a platform for showcasing the latest advancements in the automotive industry, fostering trade relations, and promoting sustainable practices. Now in its third edition, the Expo is becoming a significant event for Automobile industry practitioners.” said Mr Sandeep Bolar, Business Development Manager of Expo Centre Sharjah.

Representing the most advanced technologies and products in the tyre and auto parts industry, as well as the entire tyre and auto parts industry in China, the Third UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo is expected to exceed 30,000 visits from the UAE, West Asia, South Asia and Africa countries which makes it the most comprehensive Chinese brands' tyre and auto parts events in the region that would present market innovations and technology advancements, and networking, joint venture and investment opportunities.