               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Much Of Rural India Now Has Taps, But Running Water Largely Remains A Pipe Dream


5/22/2024 6:25:38 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Clean water is a basic necessity for all. But access to it has been a longstanding challenge in India, with rural areas seeing unequal water distribution and inadequate infrastructure.

MENAFN22052024007365015876ID1108243946


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search