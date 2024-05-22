JCDC, Yemeni Delegation Meet For Bolstering Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 22 (Petra) -- Representatives from the Jordan Center for Disease Control (JCDC) convened with a delegation from the Yemeni health sector to deliberate on the mechanism for transferring Jordanian expertise to Yemen for the establishment of a public health center.This meeting was held on the sidelines of a recent gathering organized by the regional office of the World Health Organization, as stated by the Center on Wednesday.The meeting aimed to enhance joint cooperation and leverage Jordan's experience in establishing a national center focused on public health.The Yemeni delegation was briefed on the center's operational mechanisms, tasks, significant achievements, and the challenges encountered during its establishment.The JCDC consistently strives to build effective partnerships with various national, regional, and international bodies under the slogan "Partners for Health Security."