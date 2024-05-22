King Charles-Queen Camilla's 'Secret Love Child' Seeks Legal Help To Prove His Claim

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Simon Dorante-Day, an Australian living in Queensland but originally from Britain, is trying hard to establish his royal ancestry Dorante-Day had earlier stated that his assertions regarding his parentage stemmed from years of investigation.

Also Read: This UK Royal broke code of conduct during Barack Obama's 2016 visit to the UKIn an interview with 7News, Simon said that he is maintaining confidentiality regarding specific case details, and he and his wife, Dr Elvianna Dorante-Day, have been diligently collecting evidence King and Queen are scheduled to visit Australia in October of this year Read: Do King Charles, Queen Camilla have a secret son? Australian man demands DNA test, presents researchRegarding his legal approach, Simon asked the outlet,“What am I going to do this time? Well, I'd be a very silly person not to take action when he comes into the same jurisdiction as me. But I think I'd be even sillier to reveal my hand prematurely.”However, Buckingham Palace has not publicly addressed Dorante-Day's assertions.

As per the report, Simon further asserted that this was not for“money or fame.” He added,“I'm 100 per cent confident that I will have the answers.”Who is Simon Dorante-Day?Born in 1966 in Gosport, Portsmouth, UK, Simon Dorante-Day was adopted by Karen and David Day at the tender age of eight months. His adoptive grandparents, Winifred and Ernest Bowlden, had previously served the Queen and Prince Philip in a Royal household, with Ernest even receiving an Imperial Service Award's claimsDorante-Day has pointed to various physical attributes, such as facial features, ears, hands, fingers, feet, toes, head shape, hair colour, and body structure, as evidence supporting his claims anticipates that the DNA test will confirm his assertions and identify others who were privy to the situation and possibly involved in a larger scheme Read: Prince Harry's reconciliation efforts with family face renewed opposition from two royals, says reportAccording to Dorante-Day's investigations, Charles and Camilla formed a close bond in 1965. He contends that shortly thereafter, during the period leading up to his birth, Camilla disappeared from the social scene in the UK for approximately nine months while Charles was sent to Australia.



