Lenovo Supercharges Next Gen Copilot+ Pcs With Latest Yoga Slim 7X And Thinkpad T14s Gen 6

HONG KONG SAR - 21 May 2024 - Today, LenovoTM launched the Lenovo YogaTM Slim 7x and Lenovo ThinkPadTM T14s Gen 6, its first next generation Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon® X Elite. As the PC industry enters a new phase of the artificial intelligence era, Lenovo is poised to offer new levels of personalization in personal computing across its PC portfolio. Intelligent software-powered local processing of tasks, and increased productivity, creativity, and security, these Copilot+ PC's combine to deliver a whole new experience in PC interaction. Lenovo is expanding its already comprehensive portfolio of AI-ready devices, software, and optimized services with two new laptops for consumers and business users-the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6.



Powered by Qualcomm Technologies' new Snapdragon X Elite processor featuring the 12-core Qualcomm OryonTM CPU, Qualcomm AdrenoTM GPU and a dedicated Qualcomm HexagonTM NPU (neural processing unit), the new laptops deliver leading PC performance per watt1 with the fastest to date AI NPU processing up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). With the latest enhancements from Microsoft and Copilot+, users can now access Large Language Model (LLM) capabilities even when offline, offering seamless productivity and creativity. The latest Lenovo laptops allow users to tap into the extensive Copilot+ knowledge base, empowering them to explore endless creative possibilities. By leveraging generative AI and machine learning, Copilot+ assists in composing compelling text, crafting engaging visuals, and streamlining common productivity tasks. With the ability to work offline with the same fluidity as online, the Yoga Slim 7x and the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 set new standards in AI PC innovation, promising a futuristic and streamlined user experience for end users.



"As we enter the beginning of the AI PC era-a once-in-30-years inflection point in the market-we are proud to offer one of the widest portfolio of AI-ready devices, AI-enabled solutions, and AI-optimized experiences to customers worldwide and bring AI to all," said Luca Rossi, President of Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group . "The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 are the newest members of Lenovo's portfolio of devices that harness the new power of AI including multiday battery life and faster, more secure client-based processing that delivers to users the ultimate in personalization and control, unleashing their unlimited potential for creative expression and unparalleled productivity."



"The synergy between Lenovo and Microsoft is a testament to our shared vision of innovation and excellence. Our partnership has been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of what's possible, delivering cutting-edge technology that empowers both individuals and organizations to achieve more. With Lenovo's introduction of the Copilot+ PCs, Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, we are setting a new standard for AI-enhanced computing, offering unparalleled experiences that are both intuitive and transformative. Lenovo's commitment to quality, combined with Microsoft's AI prowess, ensures that our customers have access to the most advanced and reliable solutions on the market," stated Mark Linton, VP Device Partner Sales, Microsoft Corp.









Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x-The Smarter Way to Create



With the AI-powered Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x , creators can spend less time editing, rendering, and processing, and more time on creating, no matter where on the road they are. The Hexagon NPU in the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x's Snapdragon X Elite processor provides creators with onboard access to features such as advanced photo and video editing functionalities, text creation and editing feedback as well as many more functions that free up time that is better spent ideating new creative endeavors. Additional smarter user experiences include advanced camera and call quality and functionality, lossless hi-definition audio, 4K streaming, faster internet connectivity and enhanced security. This means that while the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x can handle even complex tasks at speed, it is also extremely power efficient when processing loads dip, translating into up to multi-day battery life2 from the 70Wh battery so the ideas never have to stop flowing. The Lenovo AI Core also works in tandem with the Snapdragon X Elite processor to intelligently determine the exact user scenario, dynamically adjusting power and efficiency depending on the task at hand. This means access to powerful AI-enabled features in a thin portable, device that is ready to go whenever and wherever creativity strikes.



Starting at just 2.82lbs (1.28kg) and as thin as 0.50" (12.9mm) , the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is as portable as it is powerful. Creations made on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x are brought to life on the device's vivid 14.5" 16:10 3K 90Hz 1000nits peak brightness PureSight OLED touch panel with both 100% sRGB and P3 color gamut support as well as TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light support. The FHD MIPI IR Webcam means clearer visuals on video calls and features four Voice ID microphones for clearer conversations. Audio likewise sounds out with lifelike clarity thanks to Lenovo Premium Suite 's superior four speaker sound system. The Premium Suite keyboard features 1.5mm key travel on each dish key. The addition of the new Yoga coating with longer lasting anti-oil properties improves typing feel and comfort, while the up to 135x80mm trackpad means more precision when on the go.



The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is also resource-efficient in its design and packaging, with no plastic in packing material. The device comes in boxes made from FSCTM-certified paper and other controlled material3 and uses dry-pressed paper pulp as cushioning, and the included system bag is made of rapidly-renewable bamboo fiber. Lenovo also offers a CO2 Offset Service that allows users to help offset the estimated CO2 emissions associated with their device across its average lifecycle by purchasing offset credits to support verified CDM, Gold Standard®, Climate Action Reserve, and United Nations climate action projects aimed to help reduce CO2 emitted in the atmosphere.



The Yoga Slim 7x also qualifies for Lenovo Premium Care service, the advanced support service that provides personalized hardware and software assistance from expert technicians with fast repairs when needed.4









ThinkPad T14s Gen 6

ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Built for Business



The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is Lenovo's first commercial next generation Copilot+ PC and marks a significant leap in the realm of AI-powered PCs for commercial use. With an advanced Snapdragon X Elite processor on board, equipped with an integrated Adreno GPU and on-device AI engine, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 promises a superior user experience that sets a new benchmark in both performance and efficiency for Windows business laptops. The integrated 45 TOPS NPU delivers supreme on-device AI capabilities focused on enhancing productivity and facilitating seamless creation processes. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 allows users to explore endless creative possibilities with new creative tools. Copilot+ assists in streamlining common productivity tasks through the power of generative AI and machine learning, and with seamless integration across Microsoft 365 applications5 work efficiency becomes akin to having a personalized AI-powered assistant at user's fingertips.



Equipped with up to 64GB high speed LPDDR5x memory6 and housed in a sleek 14" ultrathin form factor with narrow bezels, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 exudes professional sophistication. Users will experience outstanding video collaboration with the convenient communication bar housing an FHD+IR MIPI camera featuring a physical camera shutter for privacy. Users can stay connected with Wi-Fi 7 and optional 5G sub 6 capabilities6, ensuring constant connectivity wherever they go, and can benefit from a 58Wh battery to enjoy multi-day battery life2 using the more energy-efficient low-power display panel.



Windows on Snapdragon for Enterprise



Through a long-standing three-way collaboration, Lenovo, Qualcomm Technologies, and Microsoft have curated an extensive list of more than one hundred enterprise software applications from Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) optimized for native functionality on Windows powered by Snapdragon. With a forward-thinking approach and focus on mission critical areas such as device management, collaboration, productivity, and chip-to-cloud security, the collaboration actively partners with cutting-edge commercial value-added software companies such as DynamoAI , that utilize AI technology designed to drive superior efficiency and protection4.



Safeguarding organizations' devices and data continually and protecting privacy in the AI era is critical. The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 helps manage and minimize risks at each endpoint with robust ThinkShield security features and solutions that prioritize protection without compromising efficiency. Software partners like SentinelOne , for example, enable enterprises to deliver a robust, multi-layered defense against ransomware. Furthermore, ThinkShield offers AI-powered threat detection with secured boot process and self-healing firmware delivers a solid foundation for overall system security working in collaboration with the Qualcomm Secure Processing Unit with Microsoft Pluton solution.



Leveraging Lenovo's extensive expertise in delivering ARM-based ThinkPad laptops for enterprise use, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 stands out with its array of scalable security features, customization and deployment services powered by Lenovo TruScaleTM. This empowers IT Administrators to strategically manage the deployment of next generation AI PC devices across their fleet with precision and confidence. These services are designed to safeguard sensitive information and provide the flexibility and control essential for meeting specific business needs for larger-scale deployments.



HK Availability and Pricing7



Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x will be available starting 19th June 2024, with a starting price of HK$13,998. Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 will be available starting July 2024, with an expected starting price of HK$14,998.

Product Specifications







Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (14" Gen 9)

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6

Dimensions & Weight

(mm): 325 x 225.15 x as thin as 12.9mm

(inches): 12.80" x 8.86" x as thin as 0.51"



Starting at 1.28kg (2.82lbs)

(mm): 313.6 x 219.4 x 16.9mm

(inches): 12.34" x 8.64" x 0.67"



Starting at 1.24kg (2.72lbs)

Display

14.5" 3K (2944 x 1840) 90 Hz 16:10

PureSight OLED Touch, 1000 nits peak, Delta E<1, 100% sRGB, 100% P3, VESA Certified DisplayHDRTM

True Black 600, Dolby Vision®,

TÜV Low Blue Light Certification

14" WUXGA 16:10 IPS, 400 nits, Low Power, 100% sRGB, EyeSafe

14" WUXGA 16:10 IPS, Touch, DBEF5, 400 nits, 45% NTSC6

14" 2.8K OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, HDR True Black 500, EyeSafe6

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

Graphics

Snapdragon X Elite Qualcomm AdrenoTM GPU

Memory

Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X 8448 MHz Dual Channel

Up to 64 GB LPRRD5X 8533MT/s Dual Channel6

Storage8

Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 2242 M.28

Operating System

Windows 11

Battery

70WHr

58WHr

Camera

FHD MIPI Webcam, IR Camera, Camera Shutter, Four Microphones

FHD + IR MIPI Camera with privacy shutter, always on Computer Vision HPD, Two Microphones

Ports

Left Side:

2 X USB Type-CTM (40Gbps, PD 3.1, DP 1.4)9



Right Side:

1 X USB Type-C (40Gbps, PD 3.1, DP 1.4)9

2 x USB-A (5Gbps)

2 x USB-C (USB4 40Gbps)

Audio jack

HDMI 2.1

Audio

Dolby Atmos® Audio

Dolby Audio, dual speakers

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3

Security



Fingerprint Reader on Power Button

dTPM

Secured-Core PC

Colors

Cosmic Blue

Eclipse Black

Warranty

3 Years Premium Care





-----1 Source: Qualcomm. Performance is based on GeekBench 2024 Multi-Thread on Windows 11 OS run in March 2024. Snapdragon X Elite was tested using a Qualcomm reference design on Windows 11 OS.2 All battery life claims are approximate and based on internal testing under optimal laboratory and network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depend on numerous factors including product configuration and usage, software, operating conditions, wireless functionality, power management settings, screen brightness and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage.3 All boxes used in packaging are made from FSCTM-certified paper and other controlled material. FSC License codes: C118727.4 Products and support services are subject to availability and may vary by region, with Lenovo reserving the right to adjust offerings without notice. Premium Care for Gaming provides access to advanced technicians, adhering to the best available Service Level Agreements (SLAs). The service levels may vary between carry-in, pickup & return, or depot in specific geographic locations. Lenovo reserves the right to alter service offerings, features, and specifications at any time without notice.5 AI features may require software purchase, subscription or enablement by a software or platform provider, or may have specific configuration or compatibility requirements.6 Configurations including 64GB LPDDR5x, 5G sub 6 WWAN, and low power display panel, will be available later in 2024.7 Prices may not include tax and do not include shipping or options and are subject to change without notice; additional terms and conditions apply. Reseller prices may vary. On-shelf dates and color options may vary by geography and products may only be available in selected markets. All offers subject to availability. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features, and specifications at any time without notice.8 Actual available storage capacity and internal memory is less and varies due to many factors, including formatting, partitioning and operating system, etc. which utilize part of this capacity. The available capacity may change with software updates. MicroSD card sold separately.9 Pending USB4 Certification July 2024, subject to certification timing.LENOVO, YOGA, THINKPAD, THINKSHIELD and TRUSCALE are trademarks of Lenovo. TÜV is a registered trademark of the TÜV Rheinland Group. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Hexagon, and Adreno are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. SENTINELONE is a trademark of Sentinel Labs, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Lenovo Group Limited.