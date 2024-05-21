Rajkummar’S Film Commitments Keep Him Away From ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Delhi Promotions

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao skipped the promotions of his upcoming film 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' in the national capital as he is currently busy shooting for his other film.
In a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, Janhvi said:“He (Rajkummar) wanted to come. We were in Varanasi. We promoted the film there but he's actually shooting for a film there. Whatever cities we go to he will try coming.”
She shared that Rajkummar was sad as he couldn't be a part of the promotions.
“He got very sad yesterday because he said the fun of promoting a good film is something else. He really wanted to be here but he's got his film commitments. That's why I have got double energy here,” Janhvi said.
Talking about visiting Varanasi and doing Ganga aarti, the actress shared:“It was beautiful. Our promotions started on a divine note. Since childhood, there has been this different fascination for Varanasi. It is a historic place and the energy there is just beautiful.”
"I am very happy that we started our promotions from Varanasi and with Ganga aarti. I think it was a divine thing because we couldn't have asked for a better start of promotions,” she said.
The film is all set to release in theatres on May 31.
