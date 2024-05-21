India Tightens Import Norms For Second-Hand Electronics, IT Goods

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 21 (KNN) The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has issued a notification no. 13/2024-25 restricting the import of all second-hand electronics and IT goods notified under the Electronics and IT Goods (Requirements of Compulsory Registration) Order, 2021 with effect from May 20, 2024.

As per the new norms, import of such notified second-hand electronics and IT goods will now require a restricted import authorisation, subject to conditions laid down in the order.

Additionally, the import of unregistered or non-compliant products under this order has been completely prohibited.

The import policy has also been amended to state that both new and second-hand electronics and IT goods, whether refurbished, repaired, or reconditioned, can only be imported if they are registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and comply with BIS labelling requirements.

Alternatively, a specific exemption letter from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will be required for import on a consignment basis.

"This move aims to ensure quality standards and minimise e-waste from dumping of second-hand electronics into India," said a senior government official requesting anonymity.

The notification also empowers customs authorities to re-export or dispose of any prohibited goods reaching Indian ports as scrap after intimating MeitY.

This step reinforces India's commitments under the Basel Convention to control trans-boundary movements of hazardous waste, including e-waste.

(KNN Bureau)