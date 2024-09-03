Amir Leaves Sweden, Heads To Norway
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Stockholm Tuesday after an official visit to the Kingdom of Sweden, heading to Oslo for an official visit to the Kingdom of Norway.
His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation were seen upon departure from Stockholm Arlanda Airport by the Minister for Defense Pal Jonson and members of the Qatari embassy.
His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.
