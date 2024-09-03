Govt Must Restructure RPSC Immediately: Sachin Pilot

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 3 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Sachin Pilot on Tuesday asked the state to restructure the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) immediately so that the institution's credibility is restored.

“I have always talked about the functioning and selection process of RPSC. The paper leaks of REET, Second Grade Teacher, Sub Inspector, Junior Engineer and Forest Guard have shattered the dreams of lakhs of unemployed youth. The youth feel that their future is in the dark and they are discouraged to give tests again,” said the former Deputy Chief Minister in the wake of the former RPSC member's arrest for his alleged role in the paper leak case.

He added that last September, the RPSC member Babulal Katara was arrested by the ED in the Second Grade Teacher Recruitment Examination paper leak case and now former RPSC member Ramu Ram Raeka has also been arrested in the Sub Inspector Recruitment Examination paper leak case.

“These arrests made by the ED and SOG in paper leak cases have put a question mark on the credibility of a constitutional institution like RPSC,” the former Deputy Chief Minister said.

Sachin Pilot had taken out 'Jan Sangarsh Yatra' from Ajmer to Jaipur in May last year to protest against corruption in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

He said that lakhs of youth - who are preparing for examinations to get jobs by studying under adverse circumstances and their parents who are working hard day and night to provide educational resources to them - are losing their trust in the system.

The former Deputy Chief Minister Pilot said that in the recent budget session, it was announced that government jobs will be given to four lakh people in the state, out of which one lakh government jobs will be given by March 2025.

“It is the responsibility of the government to maintain complete transparency in the recruitment examinations and selection system for these government jobs. It is important to maintain credibility among the youth preparing for the examination and their parents towards the examination conducting institution,” the former Deputy Chief Minister said.