Amir Meets Swedish Parliament Speaker

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with Speaker of the Parliament of Sweden (Riksdag) Andreas Norlen at the Riksdag headquarters in Stockholm today.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, ways to develop and boost them in various fields, and exchange expertise in related fields, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.

HH the Amir toured the Parliament building, during which he was briefed on the history of the Swedish Parliament and its development over the years.

The meeting was attended by a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir. From the Swedish side, it was attended by a number of members of the Parliament

