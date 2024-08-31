Egyptian, Somali Pms Discussed Economic, Security Cooperation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Sept 1 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, met his Somali counterpart, Hamza Abdi Barre, here yesterday, to discuss economic and security cooperation, according to a statement from the Egyptian cabinet.

During the meeting, Madbouly emphasised that, his is“moving strongly towards supporting and strengthening economic, trade, and relations between Cairo and Mogadishu,” read the statement.

Madbouly also expressed Egypt's readiness to export to Somalia, to support the needs of its citizens.

Somalia is grappling with security issues, as its breakaway Somaliland region signed a controversial deal with Ethiopia in early Jan, that would allow Addis Ababa to lease a 20 km section of its coastline for five decades. Somalia, which regards Somaliland as part of its territory, rejects the deal as a violation against its sovereignty.

Madbouly affirmed Egypt's commitment to providing the necessary support to Somalia, in all fields, and upholding its unity and sovereignty.

Achieving the unity of Somalia and supporting our Somali brothers at this stage is one of the top priorities of the Egyptian state, the Egyptian prime minister was quoted as saying.

For his part, Barre said that, cooperation between Somalia and Egypt covers political, commercial, and investment fields, as well as, culture and education.

He noted recent“great progress” in Somali-Egyptian relations, referring to the direct flights between Cairo and Mogadishu, since July, and the opening of a new Egyptian embassy in Mogadishu earlier in August.

The Somali prime minister also“expressed appreciation for Egypt's support under this critical circumstance,” according to the Egyptian cabinet's statement.– NNN-MENA