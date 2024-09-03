Media City Qatar Showcases 'Global Stories, Local Lens' In Venice

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) City Qatar (MCQ) has presented its 'Global Stories, Local Lens' activation at a special event in Venice, Italy, in partnership with the Doha Institute, highlighting Qatar's emerging role as a hub for fostering intercultural understanding and creative collaboration through media.

During the function, MCQ unveiled 'The Bridge', a unique intercultural mask art installation created by Qatari artist Fatma al-Shebani and Italian artist Nicolò Galasso. 'The Bridge' symbolises the fusion of the traditional Venetian carnival mask and the Qatari 'battoulah'.

It reflects media, film, and art's universal appeal and ability to tell stories through the perspective of its teller, serving as an invitation to explore the world's rich cultures. The artistic creation embodies the core concept of bridging cultures and draws inspiration from both Venice and Doha.

MCQ chairman Sheikh Dr Abdulla bin Ali al-Thani said:“This activation is a conversation starter. It seeks to spark curiosity about the value we can offer to the growing number of international media companies and professionals who recognise the potential of the Arab World and are interested in expanding into the Middle East. Our goal is to forge international partnerships and bridge cultures while promoting Qatar as a top destination for creators.”

The event underscores deepening cultural ties with Italy and efforts by both organisations to position Qatar as a premier destination for content creators, entrepreneurs, innovators, and other creative talents worldwide.

Doha Film Institute CEO Fatma Hassan Alremaihi said,“The power of storytelling lies in its ability to bridge cultures and inspire a deeper reflection of our shared human values. Doha Film Institute has long championed the use of visual arts to bring communities together, offering authentic and inspiring stories that promote empathy and intercultural understanding.

“As the Venice Film Festival continues to honour Arab filmmakers, it reinforces the importance of diverse voices in cinema and underscores the genuine value of representation in the arts. We are proud to support 12 projects from the region at this year's Festival that not only allows us to engage international audiences but also affirms that our perspectives truly enrich the world of cinema.”

As an emerging global media hub, MCQ provides a supportive regulatory landscape, state-of-the-art business facilities, and attractive incentive schemes to ensure the success of emerging media ventures in Qatar. This multifaceted strategy is crucial for the sustained growth and development of the country's various creative industries, including broadcasting, traditional and digital news, gaming, user-generated content, AI, and other advanced technologies.

