Amir Attends Luncheon Banquet Hosted By Sweden's King And Queen

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attended Tuesday the luncheon banquet hosted b King Carl XVI Gustaf of the Kingdom of Sweden and Queen Silvia, in honor of His Highness and the accompanying delegation at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

The luncheon banquet was attended by a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir. On Sweden's side, the luncheon banquet was attended by a number of the members of the royal family, the Ministers, and ranking officials.

MENAFN03092024000067011011ID1108631956