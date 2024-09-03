Qatar, Sweden Sign Several Mous To Boost Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

On the sidelines of the visit of the Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the friendly Kingdom of Sweden, a number of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed today to enhance cooperation between the two countries, as they marked 50 years of bilateral relations.

The two countries signed an MoU on consultations, an MoU on cooperation in the field of peace and reconciliation, a letter of intent for military cooperation, an MoU in the field of humanitarian and development cooperation, an MoU in the field of land and logistics services, and an MoU on cooperation in the field of social development and family support.