Amir, Sweden's Prime Minister Hold Official Talks Session

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime of the Kingdom of Sweden Ulf Kristersson held on Tuesday a session of official talks at the seat of the "Rosenbad" in Stockholm.

At the outset of the session, the Prime Minister welcomed HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation, wishing him a pleasant stay and further development and growth in the relations between the two countries across various fields.

In turn, HH the Amir thanked the Prime Minister for the warm reception, stressing his keenness to strengthen and develop friendly relations and cooperation with the Kingdom of Sweden across various fields, in a way that achieves the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

During the session, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them, especially in the fields of investment, economy, energy, and international cooperation. They also discussed regional and international developments, especially developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.

The session was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On Sweden's side, the session was attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom, Minister for Defense Pal Jonson, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell, Minister for Social Services Camilla Gronvall, and a number of senior officials.

Earlier, HH the Amir and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a number of issues of common interest

MENAFN03092024000067011011ID1108631955