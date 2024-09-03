Ministry Permits Brick Use In Barn Complexes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The owners of the barns within barn complexes can now use bricks for attachment buildings, including majlis (reception area), workers' accommodation and storehouses.

The Ministry of Municipality posted on its X account that as part of protecting and maintaining private property, it has permitted willing barn owners to use bricks for such buildings according to certain standards and conditions.

The maximum allowed height above the ground is four metres, and the roof has to be insulated corrugated sheet of 7cm thickness. The ministry stressed that concrete and iron must not be used in the building process. The permit to use bricks in some specific buildings applies only to the owners of the barns within the barn complexes according to the building spaces permitted.

The numbers of livestock heads raised by local barn owners have been steadily increasing over the past few years raising the share of local production of red meat and dairy products to unprecedented volumes within the local market. Qatar currently enjoys 100% self-sufficiency in dairy products, compared to only around 28% in 2016. Similarly, local red meat production is above 18% of the requirement while it was around 14% in 2016.

Accordingly, the prospects of the livestock industry looks positive despite the challenges that often encounter investors in these sectors, which mainly involve the high cost of business operations, including that of certain types of fodder, veterinary services and drugs.

The Livestock Department at the Ministry of Municipality pays close attention to the demands of livestock owners and offers them various means of support and subsidies to help improve production. The registered barn owners get concentrated fodder and other types of subsidised fodder.

In addition, the ministry supplies them with drinking water and there is collaboration with the Ministry of Interior to facilitate recruitment of workforce for the barns. Besides, there are a number of initiatives in co-operation with various related entities to help livestock owners market their sheep and goats at competitive prices.

Most barn complexes have easy access to livestock marketing yards, public veterinary clinics and services market nearby. Free veterinary visits are conducted at these complexes.

According to a recent report, the number of livestock owners in the country was 8,151 with around 62% having sheep estimated at more than 813,941 heads and 27% goats, with more than 358,137 heads.

