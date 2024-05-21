Mohanlal Turns 64: Mammootty To Dulquer Salmaan To Prithviraj, Celebs Wish Lalettan On Birthday

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mohanlal, a Malayalam celebrity, turned 64 on May 21, and his friends, industry colleagues, and fans wished him well on social media. Mammootty

was among the first celebs to congratulate Lalettan on his birthday. Prithviraj

Sukumaran, who is now shooting with him on 'Lucifer 2', wished him with a snapshot from the film set. His

followers have gone to great lengths to wish him well, exchanging images and videos.

Mammootty tweeted a snapshot of himself and Mohanlal at a recent film function. In

the shot, the 'Bramayugam' actor kisses Mohanlal on the cheek. He

wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear Lal @Mohanlal (sic)."

Prithviraj Sukumaran wished his dear Lelettan with a working still from 'Lucifer 2'.

Oscar-award-winning

sound designer Resul Pookutty had the sweetest birthday wish for Mohanlal.

"Happy Birthday to the one and only, a fascination of every

Malayalees

and that of every Indian cinema

lovers...@Mohanlal #HappyBirthday (sic)," read his post.

Screenwriter and subtitler Vivek Ranjith called Mohanlal a 'magician' in his birthday wish post for him. He

wrote, "Happy Birthday

Magician! The

greatest there was, the greatest there is, the greatest there ever will be. @Mohanlal

#HappyBirthdayMohanlal #HappyBirthdayLaletta (sic)."

On the job front, Mohanlal was last seen in Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Malaikottai Vaaliban', which earned mixed reviews from critics and public alike. He'll make his directorial debut with 'Barroz'.

Aside from that, he will appear as a cameo in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'. Mohanlal's next projects include 'L2: Empuraan' and 'Vrushabha'.