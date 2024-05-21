Mohanlal Turns 64: Mammootty To Dulquer Salmaan To Prithviraj, Celebs Wish Lalettan On Birthday

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mohanlal, a Malayalam celebrity, turned 64 on May 21, and his friends, industry colleagues, and fans wished him well on social media. Mammootty
was among the first celebs to congratulate Lalettan on his birthday. Prithviraj
Sukumaran, who is now shooting with him on 'Lucifer 2', wished him with a snapshot from the film set. His
followers have gone to great lengths to wish him well, exchanging images and videos.
Mammootty tweeted a snapshot of himself and Mohanlal at a recent film function. In
the shot, the 'Bramayugam' actor kisses Mohanlal on the cheek. He
wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear Lal @Mohanlal (sic)."
Here's his post:
Prithviraj Sukumaran wished his dear Lelettan with a working still from 'Lucifer 2'.
Here's his post:
Oscar-award-winning
sound designer Resul Pookutty had the sweetest birthday wish for Mohanlal.
"Happy Birthday to the one and only, a fascination of every
Malayalees
and that of every Indian cinema
lovers...@Mohanlal #HappyBirthday (sic)," read his post.
Here's his post:
Screenwriter and subtitler Vivek Ranjith called Mohanlal a 'magician' in his birthday wish post for him. He
wrote, "Happy Birthday
Magician! The
greatest there was, the greatest there is, the greatest there ever will be. @Mohanlal
#HappyBirthdayMohanlal #HappyBirthdayLaletta (sic)."
Here's his post:
On the job front, Mohanlal was last seen in Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Malaikottai Vaaliban', which earned mixed reviews from critics and public alike. He'll make his directorial debut with 'Barroz'.
Aside from that, he will appear as a cameo in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'. Mohanlal's next projects include 'L2: Empuraan' and 'Vrushabha'.
MENAFN21052024007385015968ID1108238047
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.