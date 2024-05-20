Israeli Airstrike On South Lebanon Kills 1, Injures Others

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, May 20 (Petra) -- A Lebanese man was martyred and others were injured in an airstrike carried out by Israeli drones on Monday evening on the town of Mansouri in Qasaa Tyre, south Lebanon.A Lebanese security source told Petra's correspondent in Beirut that the airstrike targeted a motorcycle at the Mansouri junction, killing the person on board and injuring others who were in the area."The outskirts of the towns of Naqoura, Rashaya al-Fakhar, Kafr Shuba, Wadi Hunin and the outskirts of Markaba are under Israeli artillery shelling," the source added.