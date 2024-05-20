War Update: Russians Remain Most Active On Pokrovsk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion forces are most active on the Pokrovsk axis. Since day-start, no combat clashes have been recorded in the Lyman, Toretsk, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv axes as of 13:30 Kyiv time on Monday.

That's according to the press service of the Ukrainian Army's General Staff , Ukrinform reports.

"At the moment, the enemy is most active on the Pokrovsk axis. Since day-start, there have been no clashes in the Lyman, Toretsk, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv areas," the report reads.

As of now, 22 assaults were recorded in the Pokrovsk direction. Twelve of them are ongoing. The aggressor is most active near Sokil, Novopokrovsk, and Netaylovo.

The Russians continue to terrorize the civilian population in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, with their artillery shelling the areas of Novodmytrivka, Sopych, Popivka, Pavlivka, Mystki, and Yelino.

Kharkiv axis: two combat engagements are underway – near the village of Starytsia and the town of Vovchansk. The enemy is seeing a solid rebuff from Ukrainian forces. Reports on enemy losses are being verified. Terrorists launched an airstrike targeting the area of Lyptsi.

Kupiansk axis: a battle is ongoing in the area of Synkivka. The situation remains under control. One assault attempt by the invaders had already been repelled. Also, the Russians twice employed aviation to attack Ukraine's positions near Ivanivka.

Lyman axis: two Russian airstrikes. Attack helicopters were active near Novolyubivka and warplanes dropped four aerial guided bombs near Terny. No combat clashes in the area.

Siversk axis: Ukrainian defenders are repelling an attack near Bilohorivka. The situation is under control. The enemy's attempt, supported from air, to advance toward Rozdolivka has failed. Russia's airstrike targeted the area of Ivano-Daryivka.

Kramatorsk axis: the number of enemy has increased to six. The invaders tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions in the areas of Ivanivske, Andriivka, Novy, and Klishchiivka. A combat engagement is underway near Novy and Klishchiivka. The situation is under control.

Vremivka axis: the Russians continue their attempts to break through Ukraine's defenses in the Staromaiorske area. Three attacks have been repelled.

Prydniprovska axis: three Russian attempts to push Ukrainian units back from Krynky were also repelled and no positions were lost in the area.

The General Staff also noted that the situation in other axes has not changed much over the past period.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat losses since February 24, 2022, have amounted to an estimated 493,690, including 1,400 in the past day alone.

