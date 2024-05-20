Due To Shelling, Consumers In Seven Regions Have No Electricity Supply

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of the morning of 20 May, consumers in seven regions of Ukraine were cut off from electricity supply due to Russian shelling.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy .

In particular, nearly 48,000 customers in Donetsk region are without electricity, 34,200 in Kharkiv region, 3,800 in Sumy region, and 1,600 in Chernihiv region due to the hostilities. Almost 3,000 customers in Kherson and 27,300 in Kherson region are without electricity.

Two legal consumers were left without power supply due to shelling in Mykolaiv region. In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, power engineers restored power supply to 13 families in a frontline settlement that was cut off due to shelling.

Enemy drones attackfacilities in two Ukrainian regions

In addition, power supply was restored to 5,400 consumers in Donetsk region and 1,200 in Kharkiv region over the day.

In Dnipropetrovska oblast, 73 household customers were cut off from power due to a technological failure, and restoration works are underway.

As reported, over the course of 18 May, power companies restored electricity supply to more than 12,000 consumers in three regions that were cut off due to shelling.