Bengaluru: BMRCL Warns Citizens Against Entering Yellow Line Metro's Viaduct Due To Electrification Work

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has issued a stern warning to the public against entering the metro viaducts between BTM Layout Station and RV Road Station. This advisory comes in the wake of trial electrification work on the Yellow Line, which connects the RV Road-Bommasandra corridor.

During this electrification phase, high-voltage electricity is being supplied to the metro infrastructure, posing significant risks. The viaducts are currently carrying 33 kV power cables, while 750-volt power is being supplied to several stations including BTM Layout, Jayadeva, Ragigudda, and RV Road.

BMRCL has emphasized the severe danger of unauthorized entry into these areas. The presence of high-voltage electricity makes it extremely hazardous, with a high likelihood of fatal accidents. The warning specifically highlights the risk at 16 stations, stretching from Hebbagodi depot to Bommasandra and RV Road.

Accessing these stations or the route viaducts during this period could result in serious injury or death. As a precaution, BMRCL urges everyone to adhere strictly to the safety guidelines and avoid these areas until the electrification work is complete and it is deemed safe.

For public safety, BMRCL requests cooperation from all citizens to stay clear of these high-risk zones. Unauthorized entry into the electrified zones not only endangers lives but also disrupts the progress of the crucial metro project.