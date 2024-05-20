Amir Offers Condolences On Death Of Iranian President, Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his sincere condolences to the government and people of Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of the country's President, Foreign Minister and the accompanying delegates.

Iran media says President Raisi died in helicopter crash

HH the Amir wrote on his social media account, in Arabic, that roughly translates to, "Sincere condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian, and the accompanying officials in the painful helicopter accident, asking God Almighty for mercy and forgiveness for them and for their families with patience and solace. Indeed we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return."

Iran announced Monday that President Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their companions have died in the helicopter crash that occurred yesterday in Iran's East Azerbaijan province.

The helicopter suffered a "hard landing" while returning from Khoda Afarin county to Tabriz amidst bad weather in northwestern Iran, according to (IRNA) news agency.