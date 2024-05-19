Asia-Pacific News In Brief (May 20, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SHANGHAI – Gusto Collective has been appointed the public relations and digital/social consultancy partner for the Singapore Tourism Board in China. Gusto Collective will support the STB's "Made in Singapore" campaign, aiming to position Singapore as a vibrant and inspiring destination. Additionally, Gusto will focus on strengthening Singapore's reputation as a global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) destination.



SYDNEY - Australian automotive company Carma has named Sling & Stone its communications agency of record. This strategic partnership aims to educate consumers and build trust in Carma's approach to buying and selling preowned vehicles.

Sling & Stone will support Carma's national expansion through a multi-pronged approach. This includes securing earned media placements, crafting engaging social media content, and developing strategic content initiatives. This collaboration positions Carma to solidify its position as a trusted leader in Australia's preowned car market.



YDNEY - Singapore-based PR and content agency Bud Communications has set up shop in Sydney, expanding its footprint across the Asia-Pacific region. Leading the Australian operation is Richie Kenzie, a seasoned communications professional with experience in editorial and strategic roles. Kenzie will spearhead Bud's growth in the region and drive client success. The Australian operation has already secued clients like GumGum, Yellow Canary, NP Digital, Symbio, and Choco-Up. Bud is also providing content production services for impact.



MUMBAI - Financial services group B&K has chosen Pitchfork Partners as its integrated communications partner. This follows a competitive selection process. Pitchfork will be responsible for crafting and executing a comprehensive communications strategy for B&K. Their focus will be on amplifying the group's external reach through strategic media relations, establishing thought leadership positioning, and bolstering social media engagement.



SINGAPORE -

Blockchain and high-performance computing company Bitdeer Technologies Group has appointed Ross Gan as its chief communications officer. Gan will steer the company's public relations and corporate communications efforts from the firm's Singapore headquarters. A seasoned communications professional with over 20 years of experience in Asian financial hubs, Gan brings a wealth of expertise to the role. He joins Bitdeer from his previous position as head of public relations & brand at Singapore's crypto unicorn Matrixport, where he spearheaded communications and brand-building strategies during the firm's key milestones.







