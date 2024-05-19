Iran's Supreme Leader: Country's Management Will Not Be Interrupted

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 19 (KUNA) -- Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, said Sunday that citizens must not be worried because the management of the country will not be interrupted, following news of the incident with the Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter.
Iranian state television quoted Khamenei as saying in his first response to a major helicopter accident, along with his accompanying delegation, "The Iranian people do not worry. There will be no disruption in the country's affairs."
Earlier on Sunday, the Iranian president participated in the inauguration ceremony of a joint dam between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, in the presence of his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev.
On his way back, the helicopter transporting Raisi had experienced a "hard landing," according to Iran's state news agency IRNA. (end)
