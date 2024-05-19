NDA Has Already Won Over 270 Seats In Four Phases Of LS Polls: HM Amit Shah

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, May 19 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has already won more than 270 seats in the first four phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

“NDA has already crossed 270 seats in the first four phases of elections. I also want to tell you that the parties of Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi are not even getting 4 and 40 seats, respectively,” Amit Shah said during his address to support the NDA candidates Sanjay Jaiswal and Sunil Kumar.

Sanjay Jaiswal is contesting on the BJP ticket from West Champaran and Sunil Kumar is contesting from Valmiki Nagar on the JD-U ticket.

The Home Minister said that the leaders of the INDIA bloc are misleading the people on the reservation and on changing the Constitution.

“The leaders of the INDI alliance are saying that if NDA crosses 400 seats then we will change the Constitution and nullify the reservation. PM Modi had a complete majority in the last 10 years and still did not change the Constitution. Lalu Prasad Yadav says that he will give 100 per cent reservation to Muslims,” Amit Shah said.

The Home Minister said that Lalu Prasad Yadav is sitting in the "lap" of Congress which has given reservations to Muslims in Karnataka and Telangana.

“I want to ask Lalu Prasad Yadav whose reservation will he cut Dalits, Tribals or backward class so that he give it to Muslims,” Amit Shah said.

He said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had put the Mandal Commission in cold storage while Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had opposed it as well.

“Congress has always opposed the backward caste while Prime Minister Modi has worked towards giving democratic rights to the people belonging to the backward and extremely backward communities,” Amit Shah said.

He also alleged that the INDIA bloc leaders have not done anything for the poor of the country.

“PM Modi provided tap water to the homes of 14 crore people. He has delivered LPG cylinders to more than 10 crore houses. Toilets have been built for 12 crore houses. PM Modi has given five kg of food grains per person to 80 crore poor people, free of cost. Health insurance worth Rs five lakh was given to the poor,” he said.

Amit Shah said that Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said that Pakistan has an atom bomb. He asked people whether Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India or not.

“Mani Shankar Aiyar and Farooq Abdullah said we should not talk about PoK as Pakistan has a nuclear bomb. They are afraid of Pakistan's bomb but India is not. Our country is strong under the leadership of PM Modi,” he said.

He said that stone pelting has stopped in Kashmir but now is taking place in PoK.“Earlier, freedom slogans were raised in our Kashmir but today they are being raised in PoK. Earlier, strikes used to happen in Kashmir but that too is now happening in PoK. The price of flour is going up in Pakistan every day. Pakistan does not have flour for the people while PM Modi is giving free ration to every poor,” Amit Shah said.