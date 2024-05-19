               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
China 'Foremost Perp' Of Foreign Influence In Canada


5/19/2024 10:14:18 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Canada's federal government established the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions , led by Justice Marie-Josée Hogue, in September 2023.

In Canada, foreign interference is defined as“harmful activities undertaken by foreign states or their proxies that are clandestine, deceptive, or involve a threat to any person to advance the strategic objectives of those states to the detriment of Canada's national interests.”

These threats and activities of state or non-state entities foster polarization, distrust and erode faith in democratic systems.

Hogue's initial report found that foreign interference occurred in both of the last two federal elections - held in 2019 and 2021 - and is expected to continue.

In contrast to former Governor-General David Johnston's separate report on foreign interference, the commission made public the bulk of security and intelligence reports during the first stage of the hearings. Most of these documents were declassified and unredacted.

China is the biggest culprit

Among the few countries that the commission examined, the People's Republic of China was found to be “the foremost perpetrator” of foreign interference. Its sophisticated, pervasive and persistent activities target government officials, electoral candidates, political organizations and diaspora communities.

With poured into its global operation, China expends significantly more resources on foreign interference-related activities than any other country.

The commission's first-stage hearings featured a panel of diaspora community representatives who have been affected by foreign interference and transnational repression . Together with witness statements from and an who dealt with foreign interference, a diaspora perspective emerged from this initial phase of the commission's hearings.


China

Commissioner Justice Marie-Josée Hogue makes her way to the stage to deliver remarks on the interim report of the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions on May 3, 2024. Photo: The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Asia Times

