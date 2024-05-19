Russia Shows Interest In Importing Afghanistan's Agricultural Products

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, has announced that Moscow is interested in importing agricultural products from Afghanistan into its markets.

TASS news agency reported that the Russian Prime Minister made these remarks on Friday, May 17, during the sidelines of the“Kazan” meeting.

He called for increased exports from Afghanistan to Russia and mentioned the development of relations between the two countries in the areas of transportation and supply.

According to the Russian Prime Minister, exports of grapes and dried fruits to Russia began last year, and Moscow's markets are interested in Afghanistan's products.

The 15th International Economic Forum of Russia and the Islamic World is scheduled to be held today, Sunday, May 19, in the city of Kazan, Tatarstan.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan announced that in the Russia-Islamic World meeting, discussions were held about Afghanistan and Russia's economic capacities, exports and imports between the two countries, investment in Afghanistan's mining sector, and increasing trade between Afghanistan and Russia.

According to reports, a high-ranking delegation from the country has also traveled to the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, to participate in the 15th International Economic Forum of Russia and the Islamic World.

It is worth noting that this forum is held to strengthen trade and economic relations, scientific and technical cooperation, and social and cultural ties between the regions of Russia and the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and to promote the development of Islamic financial institutions.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram