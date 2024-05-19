Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel Promotes Nidal Shbat as Director of Sales

(MENAFN- Evops-PR) 16 May 2024



The Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel (QE2) in Dubai has announced the promotion of Nidal Shbat to the position of Director of Sales. Nidal has been working with the QE2 since April 2022 as Assistant Director of Sales. Nidal’s promotion reflects QE2 Hotel’s commitment to nurturing talent and ensuring leadership continuity by recognising and advancing high-performing team members.



Making the announcement, Ferghal Purcell, General Manager, Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, said, “Nidal’s strong experience and proven track record in the hospitality industry has been instrumental to our success. His promotion is a recognition of his dedication and exceptional performance and we are confident he will continue to excel in his new role.”



Expressing his gratituge and excitement Nidal said, “I am honored to assume the role of Director of Sales at the prestigious Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel. It is an enourmous reponsibility and I look forward to working together with our team to build on our success and reputation as a unique destination for discerning travellers.”



Prior to joining QE2, Nidal served as Cluster Assistant Director of Sales for Movenpick, Novotel, Adagio JVT, Pullman Sharjah, and Marjan Island Resort & SPA. Nidal began his career in hospitality in 2014, progressing through various hotels and roles such as the InterContinental Hotels Group, Abjar Hotels International LLC, Ramada Jumeirah Hotel, and Pullman Dubai Jumeirah Lakes Towers. He is recognized for his expertise in corporate financial reporting, B2B business development, customer support



