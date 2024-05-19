Georgia accuses NATO nations of attempting to organize revolution

(MENAFN) Georgian Parliamentary Chairman Shalva Papuashvili has sharply criticized the participation of politicians from NATO countries in recent anti-government demonstrations in Tbilisi, alleging that their involvement is a hostile move aimed at destabilizing the Georgian government.



The statement follows the presence of foreign ministers from Iceland, Lithuania, and Estonia at a rally protesting against the recently enacted 'foreign agents' legislation. The ministers, who had arrived in Tbilisi for discussions on the controversial law with the Georgian government, were observed addressing a crowd of protesters gathered at the parliament building.



In a statement issued on X (formerly Twitter), Papuashvili expressed dismay at foreign dignitaries engaging with opposition-led demonstrations against the government, especially when referring to the protesters as representing the entire nation. He accused some Baltic partners of being overly enthusiastic in their involvement.



Highlighting Georgia's commitment to European and Euro-Atlantic values, Papuashvili emphasized the country's efforts to navigate regional challenges, particularly amid the uncertain prospects of NATO membership. He pointed to the influx of foreign funds into Georgia's political landscape, including support for radical groups, as a key concern addressed by the new transparency legislation.



Papuashvili suggested that those opposing the legislation are directly impacted by it, characterizing the involvement of foreign dignitaries in protests as a violation of Georgia's sovereignty and diplomatic norms. He criticized such actions as hypocritical and potentially subversive, undermining Georgia's efforts to address internal challenges in line with democratic principles and human rights.

