Romanian Premier denies actuality of bordering country`s culture

(MENAFN) Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has stirred controversy by asserting that Moldovan language and identity have ceased to exist, contending that only Romanians inhabit the former Soviet republic. His remarks, made during an appearance on the Digi24 news channel, have sparked debate and condemnation from various quarters.



Ciolacu pledged his support for Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who, like him, holds Romanian citizenship, ahead of the upcoming presidential elections later this year. He labeled Sandu as "the sole European and democratic solution for the Republic of Moldova," reaffirming Romania's commitment to assisting its neighbor. Asserting that Moldova comprises solely of Romanians, Ciolacu declared, "There are no more Moldovans, there is no more Moldovan language, there is the Romanian language and there are Romanians."



This is not the first time Ciolacu has expressed such sentiments. In March, he advocated for the merger of Romania and Moldova into a single state, positioning it as the pathway for Chisinau's integration into Europe. However, his recent remarks have drawn sharp criticism from Moldova's Socialist party, which denounced them as derogatory and offensive to the nation and its people.



The party's statement highlighted the lack of robust condemnation from Moldovan authorities, urging them to address Ciolacu's "boorish, chauvinistic" comments. Meanwhile, Moldova's population, exceeding 2.5 million people according to recent government data, predominantly speaks Romanian, with a significant portion estimated to hold Romanian citizenship.



Ciolacu's assertions have reignited discussions surrounding Moldova's national identity and its complex relationship with Romania. As reactions continue to pour in, his comments underscore the sensitivities and divisions inherent in Moldova's socio-political landscape, raising questions about the future of Moldovan identity and language amidst external influences and internal dynamics.

