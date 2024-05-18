Digital State Land Cadastre Development Advances In Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The creation of a digital state land cadastre continues inTurkmenistan, Azernews reports.

According to the official source, the land cadastre is a unifiedelectronic system that contains a set of information collectedduring the state registration of lands, accounting for theirquantity and quality, economic assessment, and other data tocontrol the effective and rational use of land resources andacreage.

At the moment, information about wheat fields, their location,tenants, and users has already been fully entered into the landregistry database.

Furthermore, work is currently underway to provide relevantinformation on the lands allocated for cotton, vegetables, andother agricultural crops and to further improve the cadastre.

The state land cadastre is of economic importance and isintended for the organization of effective use of land and itsprotection, farm planning, placement and specialization ofagricultural production, land reclamation, legal certification ofland rights, etc.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan's agricultural sector plays a key rolein the country's economy, representing an important area ofemployment and food security.

In recent years, the government has been actively investing inthe modernization and mechanization of agriculture, theintroduction of advanced agricultural technologies, and improvingthe efficiency of water resources, taking into account the aridclimate.