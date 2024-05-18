Kuwait's Al-Rajhi Clinches Gold In 5,000-Meter Wheelchair Race At World Para Athletics In Japan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national team player Faisal Al-Rajhi won the gold medal in a 5,000-meter race in wheelchair race at the Japan World Para Athletics Championships 2024.

Chairman of Kuwait Disabled Sport Club (KDSC) Shafi Al-Hajeri expressed to KUNA that this remarkable achievement is dedicated to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the government and the people of Kuwat.

Al-Hajeri praised Al-Rajhi's outstanding performance in the global tournament, where he secured the top position among the world's best players, which qualified him to book his place in the next Paralympic Games in Paris 2024.

Al-Hajri attributed the victory to the relentless efforts of KDSC, which facilitated every opportunity for its players to excel and progress. He also acknowledged the crucial support of the Public Authority for Sport (PAS) in achieving this milestone.

Al-Rajhi, speaking to KUNA over the phone, expressed his immense pride in this significant achievement, particularly as it was attained during a worldwide tournament. He added that such a victory serves as motivation for upcoming challenges, especially as they prepare for the next Paralympic Games in Paris 2024.

Additionally, Al-Rajhi extended his gratitude to KDSC for its continuous support and effective preparations leading up to the tournament, which contributed to the enhancement of his technical performance, ultimately resulting in the achievement of the gold medal. (end)

