Hyderabad Software Engineer Abbaraju Prudhvi Raj Dies In Road Accident In US

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A Hyderabad man died in a road accident in North Carolina, US on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Abbaraju Prudhvi Raj, 30, who worked as a software engineer in the US to the ANI news agency, Abbaraju Prudhvi Raj was a native of LB Nagar in Telangana's Hyderabad sister of the deceased, Pratyusha, expressed her pain over the death of her brother and shared that their father died two years ago. She added that they have information that her brother got killed in a hit-and-run accident but are not sure national Waibhav Anil Kale dies in Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war: Who was heMoreover, Abbaraju Prudhvi Raj's cousin's brother, Vishwanath, said that his brother's friends in the US are helping to bring the body to his native place and are expecting to receive the body on Saturday evening.\"He has been in the US for the last eight years and got married two years ago. Unfortunately, yesterday morning, he met with an accident. At present, his friends are coordinating to bring the body here. We are expecting to receive the body by tomorrow evening,\" he said student found dead in US in 11th case this year: Indian consulateIn April, a 25-year-old student from Hyderabad, Mohammad Abdul Arfath, was found dead in the US city of Cleveland. Arfath, hailing from Nacharam, Hyderabad had gone to the US in May last year to pursue a Master's degree in IT from Cleveland University. He went missing on March 7. His father, Mohd Saleem, said that after ten days, they received a phone call from an unidentified person who claimed Arafat had been kidnapped and demanded a USD 1200 ransom for his release. The mortal remains of Mohammed Abdul Arfath were brought to his residence in Hyderabad on April 16 India head killed after being knocked down by cab in Navi MumbaiRecently, the Indian community has seen a rise in such tragedies. In April, Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio, died and a police investigation is underway this February, an Indian student faced a brutal attack in Chicago. Following the attack, the Indian Consulate in Chicago stated that it was in touch with the victim, Syed Mazahir Ali, as well as his wife in India.

