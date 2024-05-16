Android Phones Soon Be Able To Lock Themselves In Case Of Theft

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Android phones will soon be able to be blocked in case of theft has introduced new security features, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Later this year, Google will release a new set of features forits Android 15 operating system aimed at combating theft and fraudfrom mobile phones.

Among the key updates is the Theft Detection Lock feature, whichwill automatically lock the phone screen so that thieves cannot getinto the device.

Google said its AI will be able to detect "normal theft-relatedmovements" by reading signals from the device. For example, theaccelerometer reads a sudden jolt when someone on a bicyclesnatches the phone out of the user's hands, and then drives off athigh speed to instantly lock the device.

It will add a number of tools to better protect and hideapplications that may contain sensitive data of interest tothieves, as well as features that simplify the ability to remotelylock a phone after it is stolen.