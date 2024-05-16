General Staff: With Air Support, Enemy Attacking Near Lyptsi In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army, with air support, is attacking near the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv region.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 16:30 on Thursday, May 17.

"Russian terrorists have once again launched a treacherous missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of Myrhorod city. Today the number of combat engagements has increased to 79," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian forces continue to resist the enemy invasion in the Kharkiv region, where Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions five times since the beginning of the day. In particular, the enemy is attempting to storm Ukrainian troops near the city of Vovchansk. With the support of aircraft, they are attacking near the village of Lyptsi. Vesele and Udy also came under air strikes.

In this sector, the enemy lost 35 soldiers (killed and wounded). Ukrainian forces destroyed 14 pieces of enemy equipment.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched another attack. Four combat engagements have been recorded.

In the Lyman sector, the invaders slightly increased the intensity of hostilities. The number of attacks increased to five, one of which is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attempted to break through the defense 13 times, and launched an air strike near Chasiv Yar.

The invaders continue to increase their efforts in the Pokrovsk sector. The number of combat engagements in this sector grew to 30. Enemy aircraft were operating near Umanske.

In the Kurakhove sector, Russian troops attempted eight assault operations. Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled all attacks near Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy attempted eight times to push Ukrainian units from their positions near Staromayorske, Mykilske, and Urozhaine. Ukrainian forces repelled enemy attacks. The invaders then retreated.

In the Prydniprovia sector, Russians are attempting to drive Ukrainian defenders out of Krynky. Since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have attacked Ukrainian positions six times, suffered losses and retreated. The data is being updated.

In other sectors, the situation has not changed significantly.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army hit a village in the Vovchansk community with cluster munitions, injuring five people.

Photo: General Staff