CDB To Tackle Labour Market Inequalities At Annual Meeting In Canada

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) is convening global experts for a ground-breaking seminar on achieving employment equity and promoting inclusion in the region's labour markets.

Scheduled for Wednesday, June 19, 2024, the forum entitled “Employment Equity: Promoting Inclusion in Caribbean Labour Markets” is part of the roster of activities of the Bank's 54 th Annual Meetin , slated for June 17 – 21 in Ottawa, Canada. The event will turn the spotlight on long-standing inequalities which affect employment prospects of women, youth, and indigenous populations.

The agenda promises robust discussions and actionable insights. It will feature the findings of the bank's comprehensive Labour Market Differentials study, shedding light on the gaps in opportunities and differential impacts on various vulnerable groups. Additionally, the study looks at the future of work and the job market outlook in key sectors as the region strives towards an inclusive and equitable labour landscape.

CDB's acting vice president, operations, Therese Turner-Jones, said:“Inequitable labour markets hold back inclusive, sustainable economic growth and CDB is taking a leadership role in driving positive change. We look forward to this invaluable engagement with our stakeholders and interest groups as we strengthen our partnerships to further address systemic inequalities and develop the region.”

The cross-sectoral engagement will connect the dots between labour market outcomes for vulnerable populations and impacts on economic growth and development. There will be a mapping exercise to create truly inclusive and equitable labour markets. In addition, innovative practices for transforming labour markets and the future of work will be explored, and recommendations from the study will be presented.

Ian Durant, director of economics at CDB, said:“The Caribbean has a tremendous opportunity to redefine our workforce paradigms as economies rebound from the pandemic's impacts. We must act decisively to level the playing field and unlock our full potential, and this seminar will spark critical dialogue and identify concrete solutions to dismantle the systemic barriers facing vulnerable groups. I urge all stakeholders to join this critical conversation on sustaining growth in our labour markets.”

