Small Fire At Delhi BJP Office, No Damage

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) A small fire broke out at the Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit office on Thursday evening but there was no damage, the party said.
“There was a minor short circuit in the electricity meter box at the Delhi BJP office around 4.15 p.m. which caused a very small fire," the BJP said in a statement.
It further said that the NDMC electric staff and fire tenders came in less than 15 minutes.
"The fire was controlled by 4.30 pm. Only electricity of the office complex has gone and may take a few hours to restore,” it said.
"There is zero damage to property and no one was hurt in the incident," it added.
MENAFN16052024000231011071ID1108222065
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.