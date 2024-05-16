Peru Launches Historic Irrigation Plan To Transform Highlands

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru has unveiled its largest-ever agricultural irrigation plan, promising to transform the nation's highlands and boost agricultural productivity.



Ángel Manero, the Minister for Agricultural Development and Irrigation, announced the creation of a vast irrigation strip across the Peruvian highlands.



The Peruvian highlands need irrigation to combat water scarcity and ensure consistent agricultural productivity in a challenging climate.



This project marks a significant milestone in the country's agricultural history. It's initial phase involves a substantial investment of $120 million.



During a press conference, Manero emphasized that the project is in the planning phase.



The initial agreement includes a partnership with the regional government of Ancash, focusing on legally regulating land use.







This project in Ancash ranks among the world's top 15 largest irrigation projects, highlighting its global importance.



The ambitious plan aims to irrigate 120,000 hectares, far surpassing previous projects like Majes-Siguas.



While Majes-Siguas diverts water from the Colca and Apurimac rivers, the new project will cover three times that area.



The goal is to restore terraced lands, boosting productivity and supporting highland and jungle farmers.



Manero underscored the project's potential to modernize Peru's agricultural sector by increasing both cultivated area and crop yields.



This approach is crucial for the short, medium, and long-term development of the region.



The project aims to fix irrigation deficiencies, shorten execution, cut costs, and ensure reliable returns.

Peru Launches Historic $120 Million Irrigation Plan to Transform Highlands

This initiative shows Peru's commitment to improving agricultural infrastructure and sustainable highland development.



The investment and strategic planning highlight the project's importance for Peru's agricultural future and rural communities.



The largest irrigation plan in Peru's history promises transformative changes, boosting productivity and economic growth in the highlands.



This development is not only vital for local farmers but also critical for the nation's food security and economic resilience.

