Enemy Shelling Of Kharkiv And Region: One Person Killed, 13 Injured

In the Kharkiv region, one person was killed and 13 others were injured as a result of enemy shelling in the past day.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, a 5-storey building and eight cars were damaged in Kharkiv as a result of an enemy missile attack at 20:03. Two people aged 20 and 40 were wounded.

In the village of Bohuslavka, a household building burned down as a result of shelling, and a woman was injured.

Two women were injured in Chuhuiv as a result of shelling.

Enemy strikes damage 23 houses, kindergarten, medical facility inregion

In Hrafske, Chuhuiv district, an 87-year-old woman was wounded in enemy shelling.

A 70-year-old man was wounded in Vovchansk as a result of shelling.

According to the regional governor, a 55-year-old woman was injured in the village of Kolisnykivka, Kupiansk district, as a result of shelling.

A 25-year-old tractor driver was wounded in the Derhachi community as a Lancet hit his vehicle.

A 50-year-old man died in Kupiansk as a result of a munition explosion.

In the Malodanylivka village community, a dormitory, an outpatient clinic and a house were damaged by shelling. Four employees of the medical institution were injured.

In the Kharkiv sector, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian Armed Forces have successfully repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Pylna - Lyptsi, Lukiantsi - Slobozhanske, Pylna - Slobozhanske, Murom - Starytsia.

Ukrainian troops repelled 20 enemy attacks in the Kupiansk sector.

At the same time, combat actions are still ongoing in the areas of Kyslivka - Ivanivka, Kotliarivka - Pishchane, Kuzemivka - Stelmakhivka, Kovalivka - Novoyehorivka.

In some districts, the Defense Forces regrouped to more favorable positions, Syniehubov underscored.

He also said that 2,319 local residents had been evacuated from the Chuhuiv district, 3,834 from the Kharkiv district, and 103 from the Bohodukhiv district. Volunteers also helped evacuate 2,533 people.

A total of 8,779 people have been evacuated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 33-year-old woman was injured in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, as a result of enemy shelling.

Photo credit: Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram