Lebanon Urges The UN To Coerce Israel To Stop Aggression

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 16 (KUNA) -- Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Thursday appealed to the United Nations to pressure Israel to halt its aggression on South Lebanon.

Mikati made the appeal during a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Director of the UN agency for refugees, the UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, at the guests' residence in the Bahraini capital.

Mikati is partaking along with a number of Arab leaders in the 33rd Arab Summit due to kick off shortly later today.

His office said in a statement that the caretaker premier called for continuing support for the UNRWA "for this is important for Lebanese under the current hard conditions."

He also stressed the need for full cooperation on the part of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees with the Lebanese Government to tackle the file of the Syrian refugees in the country. (end)

ayb











