Unlimited Ice Cream Offer At Café De Tulip

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka : Golden Tulip The Grandmark Dhaka is offering unlimited ice cream this summer for sweet lovers.

Guests can indulge in delicious ice creams at the hotel's signature outlet Café De Tulip.



Patrons can treat the kids and themselves to a delicious summer treat at Cafe De Tulip in the Golden Tulip The Grandmark-Dhaka, said a release.

Café De Tulip is located at the hotel's lobby. It will cost kids BDT 500 per person and adults BDT 1000 per person.

Indulge in unlimited ice cream flavors to cool down and create lasting memories, concluded the release.