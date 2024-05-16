Amari Dhaka Launches New Menu At Amaya Food Gallery

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Amari Dhaka launched a new menu at Amaya Food Gallery comprising flavours of Thailand, Japan, China, India, Bengal and the continent along with a live station for foodies in the capital.

The launch ceremony of the new menu took place on April 29 at Amaya Food Gallery followed by a food tasting session.

Amari Dhaka announced Amaya Food Gallery's newest culinary venture-the theme nights promotion.

The new menu offers authentic dishes like Tomkha Chicken soup, Chicken Panag Curry, Padthai noodles, Prawn Yasai curry, different rolls, Nigri, Lungfung Eggdrop soup and Kungpao Chicken.

Shanghai Chilli Prawn, Rajma Galouti kebab, Paneer Sofiyani Tikka, Shabnami seekh kebab, Chicken kalmi kebab, Jhelum di Maachli kebab, Najuk Kofta curry, Nalli Nihari Gosth, Murg bemisal, Macher Paturi, Chingri Malai curry, Grill fish in pesto sauce, Mongolian Counter and many other juicy kebabs are available along with delectable desserts.

The buffet is available during dinner at BDT 7999 net. Eat Three Pay One offer is available on selected bank cards.

There is also a set lunch menu available at Amaya consisting of Oriental, Mughal, Bengal and continental dishes for two persons at BDT 2100 net.

Group dinning facility is also available for up to 25 persons upon reservation. Furthermore, for private dining, Amaya offers a terrace with scenic city views.