Jordanian Pavilion Opens At SIAL Canada Food Exhibition

Amman, May 16 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Ambassador to Canada, Sabah Rafii, inaugurated the Jordanian pavilion at the SIAL Canada food exhibition in Montreal on Wednesday.In a statement by the Jordanian Exporters Association, which coordinated Jordan's participation, Rafii, accompanied by Louis Lacasse, Economic Attaché of the Canadian Embassy in Amman, commended the participating Jordanian institutions and companies.She lauded the Association's efforts to introduce Jordanian products to the Canadian market and emphasized leveraging the opportunities provided by the free trade agreement between the two countries.Ahmed Khudari, President of the Association, highlighted the significance of the SIAL Canada exhibition as a major international event in food manufacturing. He noted that it offers a valuable marketing platform for Jordanian food industries in both the Canadian market and other participating countries.The Jordanian companies at the exhibition specialize in various food industries, including coffee, spices, condiments, and sweets. Khudari described the Canadian market as promising for Jordanian products, facilitated by the 2009 free trade agreement, which was the first of its kind between Canada and an Arab country, effective since 2012.Halim Abu Rahma, Director General of the Association, affirmed the Association's ongoing efforts to promote Jordanian exports. He emphasized the high regard for Jordanian products in Canada due to their quality and competitiveness, making them sought after by Canadian importers.Abu Rahma underscored the importance of Jordanian participation in the exhibition, noting that Jordan is one of only four Arab countries represented. He also pointed out the strong visitor interest in the Jordanian pavilion.Trade between Jordan and Canada reached JD135 million last year, with Jordanian exports accounting for about JD90 million.