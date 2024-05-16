Cabinet Reviews Report On Promoting Values In Society

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State Cabinet yesterday highlighted the efforts made to implement the 'National Framework for Promoting Values and Morals in Qatari Society,' which is a joint initiative launched in cooperation between a number of relevant ministries.

They are the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Social Development and Family, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of public Health and the Ministry of Sports and Youth.

This initiative eyes investing in education in a fashion that enhances the building of human and knowledge capital as well as sustainable development efforts, in all its economic, social, environmental and human dimensions, thus achieve the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The National Framework Initiative aims to promote good moral values; follow up on developments taking place in all Qatari society segments, especially children and youth; identify the key challenges and behavioral problems threatening the fabric of the society; and address and reduce them through the implementation of solid plans that suit the orientations of each target group.

The National Framework includes Within the national framework comes the“Tanshia Program,” a major contributor to consolidating the efforts of the relevant ministries in activating and implementing the national framework.

Tanshia is a result of joint cooperation between the Ministry of Education and the Doha International Family Institute, and it has been applied to 25,000 students. It includes various educational and awareness-raising activities, carried in partnership with many institutions in the country.

The“National Framework for Promoting Values and Morals in Qatari Society” initiative is built on seven pillars: protection, education, care, prevention, rehabilitation, empowerment, and governance. It includes a number of interventions and performance indicators for each pillar, as well as future steps to achieve the specified strategic goals and protect the social, cultural and moral fabric of society.

In this context, efforts have been exerted to enhance aspects of cooperation between all relevant ministries; to coordinate their programs and projects, in accordance with the strategic plans related to the national framework, and to determine the necessary interventions according to their respective competencies.

Participating ministries provided sets of innovative programs and purposeful activities to instill moral values in children and youth at various educational stages.

The MoEHE contributed to the implementation of the National Framework through the launch of the national“Tanshia” program; the launch of the initiative to integrate values-based education into the school curricula; the application of the ethical charter for schools and kindergartens; in addition to implementing a set of student activities in government schools in cooperation with external parties.