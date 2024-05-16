Rise in International Tourists Visiting Brazil in the First Four Months

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the first four months of this year, Brazil saw a 7.4 percent rise in international tourists, reaching a total of 2.92 million.



This period marked the third-best result after 2018 and 2017. The Ministry of Health provided this information.



Tourism Minister Celso Sabino highlighted Brazil's growing international appeal. He stated, "Brazil is gaining recognition abroad and attracting more international visitors."



These figures reflect efforts by the Ministry of Tourism and Embratur.



Last year, Brazil regained pre-pandemic tourist arrival levels. They also set records for tourism revenue.







"In 2024, data shows a steady growth trend. We expect very positive year-end results," said Marcelo Freixo, president of Embratur.



Argentina remains the top source of tourists to Brazil in 2024. The country contributed over 1.07 million travelers.



Although Argentina faces an economic crisis, tourist numbers declined by 11.1 percent this year.

However, the trend is reversing month by month. The decline in April was only 4.3 percent.



Chile showed the largest increase in tourists to Brazil, with a 32.2 percent rise. France followed at 25.5 percent.



Italy saw an 18.5 percent increase, and Germany had a 15.7 percent rise. These increases reflect growing interest in Brazil from these countries.



Brazil's strategy to attract international tourists focuses on promoting its diverse attractions.







