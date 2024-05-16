Pictures of assault on Slovak Premier emerge

(MENAFN) In a chilling development following the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, purported images and videos have surfaced online, offering a glimpse into the immediate aftermath of the brazen attack. The incident unfolded as Fico concluded a government meeting in the town of Handlova, where he was confronted by a gunman who unleashed a barrage of gunfire.



According to reports from local press outlets, Fico sustained four gunshot wounds to his abdomen and chest during the assault. The severity of his injuries prompted urgent action, with a helicopter dispatched to airlift him to a hospital in Banska Bystrica, bypassing the capital city of Bratislava due to time constraints.



Among the footage circulating online is a video capturing the moment of the attack itself. In the harrowing clip, Fico can be seen engaging with supporters behind a metal barrier before chaos erupts as the assailant opens fire multiple times. The scene quickly descends into chaos as Fico collapses, and security personnel and bystanders rush to apprehend the gunman.



Additional videos depict the swift response of security officers and onlookers as they immobilize the attacker, preventing further harm. Another clip shows members of Fico's security detail springing into action, carrying the wounded prime minister to safety and placing him inside a waiting vehicle in a desperate bid to seek medical attention.



Accompanying the videos are several images purportedly depicting the assailant, described as a man dressed in a gray shirt and jeans. These visuals provide crucial insight into the sequence of events and the individuals involved in the targeted assault on the Slovakian head of government.



As investigations into the attack continue, the emergence of these images and videos serves as a sobering reminder of the ever-present threat to public figures and the imperative of maintaining robust security measures in the face of potential threats to democracy and stability.

