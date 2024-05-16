FICCI and IESA Sign MoU to Boost India's Semiconductor and Electronics Industry

(MENAFN- Value360india) Bengaluru, May 15, 2024: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 14th May 2024. As a part of the Initiative on Critical & Emerging Technologies, the MoU establishes a framework for long-term collaboration between the two organizations to promote innovation, support the semiconductor and electronics industry, strengthen supply chains, and foster development of the ecosystem in India with Global Impact.



Mr S K Pathak, Secretary General of FICCI, said, "This collaboration will work on setting up joint task force on semiconductor and critical technologies of the future. Conducting technology consultative roundtables, and fostering business partnerships would be the core objective of this MoU."



Commenting on the development, Dr. Veerappan, Chairperson of IESA said Together, we will unlock new frontiers of growth and propel the nation's semiconductor and electronics industries to unprecedented heights with Increased local value addition and India’s self-reliance.”



While signing the MOU, Mr. Ashok Chandak, President of IESA said, “This strategic partnership with FICCI is a momentous step in our journey in transforming India into a global hub for electronics design and manufacturing. By synergizing IESA’s domain expertise and FICCI's influential member network, we are poised to multiply the India conglomerates Investments and foray in the Semiconductors and Electronics.







