Google introduces ‘fast pair’ technology for seamless data transfer

Google has unveiled a new built-in setup process that incorporates Fast Pair technology to facilitate swift data transfer from an old phone to a new one. This innovative setup process, currently in the testing phase, is designed to enhance user convenience by significantly expediting the initial configuration of a new device. When users power on their new phone for the first time, they are presented with several options for data transfer: from another phone, another Android device, or even an iPhone. Alternatively, users can choose to skip the transfer process entirely. If the user opts to transfer data from an Android device, they simply scan a QR code using the camera on their old device. This action often triggers a Fast Pair alert, which further accelerates the process, as reported by a technical website.



Once the data transfer commences, the new Android phone automatically transfers essential information such as Wi-Fi network details and verifies the user's PIN. Users are then given the option to select the specific data they wish to transfer. This revamped process is notably faster and more straightforward compared to previous years. A notable enhancement in the new setup is the ability to transfer the PIN from the old device to the new one, streamlining the setup even further.



However, one significant change in this new setup process is the absence of the option to transfer data using a USB cable. Previously, users had the choice between transferring data via Wi-Fi or using a USB cable, with the latter generally providing a faster transfer rate. In the current setup, this USB cable option appears to be unavailable for many users. For instance, while setting up a Pixel 8 Pro in early October, the option to use a USB-C cable was available. However, when setting up a Pixel 8 for a family member recently, the USB transfer option was notably absent. This indicates a shift in Google's approach, possibly favoring wireless transfer methods facilitated by Fast Pair technology.

