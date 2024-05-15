O Primo Expands Air Freight Services

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian international freight forwarding and logistics firm O Primo exhibits at the APAS Show 2024 in São Paulo with new services. The company has grown in air freight services, according to O Primo prices analyst Rubens Lopes.

The Barueri-based company is present at APAS in a stand organized by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC), of which it is a member. O Primo provides international air and sea freight services for both importers and exporters and specializes in perishables.

O Primo is an exhibitor in the stand organized by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber

Lopes says the company works extensively with transporting fruits, frozen juices, fishes, and meats. The Arab market accounts for a substantial part of business, particularly in imports of frozen potatoes and fruits, olive oils and olives from Egypt. As for exports from Brazil to Arab countries, O Primo ships mostly meats to the Gulf. Eggs are exported, too.

He says that air freight is important for the company's business and has grown.“Our air freight is on the rise now,” he says, explaining that this is mostly due to the shipping of products from northeast Brazil to the United States. The most shipped goods on this route are fresh fruit like banana, as well as live lobster, frozen fish, and live ornamental fish, Lopes says.

Air freight is often used for shipping higher value-added products, as its costs are higher than sea freight.“We have embraced this niche, and it has worked out,” he says, signaling that O Primo has successfully in focusing on higher value-added goods.

O Primo at APAS Show

Confident in the results from the exhibition, the company is at APAS to broaden its customer base of importers and exporters and to be close to its target audience of Arab exporters selling to Brazil.“APAS is very important for us, especially since it's a show for the food industry, which is our niche, our focus, and because the ABCC has been a relevant partner for us for quite a long time,” says Lopes.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Isaura Daniel/ANBA

