Tinygemsbreaks Dariohealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) Announces Q1 2024 Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) , a leader in the global digital health market, today reported financial results for the first quarter 2024. Among the highlights, the company reported first quarter revenue of $5.8 million, reflecting a 59% increase over the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily resulting from an increase in B2B2C revenues.“In the first quarter, our revenue increased by 59% over the fourth quarter 2023 reflecting organic growth with our legacy business-to-business-to-consumer ('B2B2C') channel, as well as revenue contribution from our recent acquisition of Twill Inc. B2B2C revenue as a portion of total revenue grew to 60% in Q1 2024 versus 31% in 4Q 2023. The legacy Dario B2B2C channel revenue grew 38% sequentially over the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to the launch of the Aetna platform, expansions of existing customer contracts and new customer launches. We expect the growth to continue into the second quarter as we see revenue contribution from customers that launched mid-first quarter and in the second quarter, and as we see a full quarter of revenues from Twill,” said Dario CEO Erez Raphael.“We believe we have reached a major turning point in the scaling of our business and the acceleration of our path to profitability. With our new customer launches in the B2B2C channel, coupled with high margin revenue scale, operational efficiencies and product expansion through the Twill acquisition, we believe that we can achieve significant revenue growth in our core business on a combined basis in 2024, with even greater growth over the longer term, including cross sell opportunities that we are currently executing on.”

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Its platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health. Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results, making the right thing to do the easy thing to do. Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit .

